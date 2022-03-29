One person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries on Tuesday afternoon after a two-vehicle accident in east Norfolk.
About 4:30 p.m., the Norfolk Police Division and Norfolk Fire and Rescue were called to the scene on South Victory Road near East Pasewalk Avenue. The location is near the Amberwood apartment complex.
A van with Madison County license plates could be seen at rest facing northbound on South Victory Road, and a silver sedan, also with Madison County plates, was at rest facing southeast on East Pasewalk Avenue. Both vehicles sustained significant front-end damage.
Capt. Scott Bonsall with the Norfolk Fire and Rescue Division said that one person was transported to Faith Regional Health Services with minor injuries. Both vehicles were towed from the scene, which was cleared about 5:15 p.m. Northbound traffic was slowed and was being directed by police.
South Victory Road, which connects U.S. Highway 275 and Highway 35, is a four-lane roadway. Tuesday’s collision was at the same location as a two-vehicle injury accident on Oct. 27.
A sergeant with the Norfolk Police Division said the cause of the accident was still under investigation as of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.