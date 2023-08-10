One person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries following a two-vehicle crash in north Norfolk Thursday afternoon.
At 1:10 p.m., first responders were called to the 1100 block of West Benjamin Avenue for a report of a two-vehicle accident.
Sgt. David McCart with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office said that a Ford SUV was eastbound on Benjamin Avenue as it came to a stop in order to turn south onto 12th Street. An eastbound Chevrolet SUV then rear ended the Ford, McCart said.
The Chevrolet, which came to rest in a yard, sustained heavy front end damage, and the Ford’s rear was damaged.
The driver of the Chevrolet was transported by Norfolk Fire and Rescue to Faith Regional Health Services with minor injuries, McCart said. Construction in the area may have played a factor in the crash, he added.
Both vehicles were towed from the scene.