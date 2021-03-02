A Norfolk woman was arrested Monday for her suspected involvement in a burglary last month.
On Feb. 1, Norfolk police began an investigation into the burglary of a local residence, said Capt. Michael Bauer. Several power tools, including a Stihl leaf blower, were stolen. The suspect attempted to sell the leaf blower to a local business, but the business suspected that the leaf blower was stolen and did not purchase it.
Business employees were able to identify the male suspect and the vehicle that the suspect drove, Bauer said. During the investigation it was learned that a female friend of the suspect had a key to the victim’s residence. The vehicle used while attempting to sell the leaf blower also was associated with a female friend who was identified as Jodi Hastings, 36, of Norfolk. Hastings was interviewed about the burglary and attempted selling of the leaf blower on Feb. 2.
The investigation continued for several more weeks while officers attempted to locate the male suspect. The investigating officer contacted Hastings on March 1 and arrested her on suspicion of aiding and abetting burglary. She was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail. This investigation remains open and active, police said.