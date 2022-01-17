One man was killed Sunday night and a woman was seriously injured following a single-vehicle rollover accident in rural Madison County.
Madison County Sheriff Todd Volk said about 8:35 p.m. Sunday, the sheriff’s office, Battle Creek Police Department and Battle Creek Fire & Rescue personnel responded to the scene of a one-vehicle rollover crash near the intersection of 832nd Road and 544th Ave., which is about 10 miles southwest of Battle Creek.
Through the initial investigation, it was found that, at about 8:30 p.m., a Pontiac Grand Prix drove off the road, causing it to roll, ejecting the driver. The driver, 37-year-old Shane Melcher of rural Meadow Grove, was pronounced dead at the scene, Volk said. A passenger, 37-year-old Macaela Henkel of rural Meadow Grove, was flown from the scene by LifeNet helicopter for her injuries.
Seatbelts were not in use by either occupant, Volk said, and alcohol may have been a contributing factor. The cause of the crash remains under further investigation by the Madison County Sheriff's Office.