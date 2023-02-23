One person died as the result of a crash Wednesday afternoon on Highway 35.

About 3:50 p.m., the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle collision about four miles south of Winside on Highway 35, said Wayne County Sheriff Jason Dwinell.

A southbound vehicle collided with a northbound vehicle, disabling both vehicles and causing the highway to be closed for a brief period of time.

One driver was transported to a medical facility for treatment of his injuries and later released, Dwinell said. The other driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Weather conditions and lack of seat belt usage were considered factors in the fatality, the sheriff said. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Winside Volunteer Fire Department, the Nebraska State Patrol and the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

The collision remains under investigation.

