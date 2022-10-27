One person died as the result of a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday afternoon.
About 3:30 p.m., the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to the accident, which occurred at the intersection of Highway 16 and 849th Road.
A northbound semi-trailer truck driven by Bernard Kneifl Jr. had stopped to turn west onto 849th Road when it was struck from behind by another northbound vehicle driven by Sander Granados-Herrera, according to the sheriff’s office. Granados-Herrera was pronounced deceased at the scene. Kneifl was not injured. The sheriff’s office didn’t provide ages or where the drivers were from.
The sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by the Nebraska State Patrol, Dixon County Sheriff's Office, Nebraska Department of Transportation and Wakefield Volunteer Fire Department.