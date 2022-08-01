At about 11 p.m. on Friday, the Cuming County dispatch received a call of a three-vehicle accident with injuries just west of Beemer on Highway 275.

Cuming County Sheriff Brad Boyum said the accident was investigated by the Cuming County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Nebraska State Patrol, Beemer Fire and Rescue, along with Wisner Fire and Rescue.

Boyum said an eastbound car crossed the center line and struck a westbound pickup truck head on. A third eastbound pickup struck the eastbound car after the first collision. The driver of the eastbound car died at the scene.

The driver of the westbound pickup was taken to St. Francis Hospital in West Point and then flown by medical helicopter to Omaha with critical injuries. The driver of the third vehicle was also taken to St. Francis Hospital with minor injuries, he said.

The accident remains under further investigation.

