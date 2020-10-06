Several awards were given out at the meeting of the Norfolk City Council on Monday night.
Bob McElroy, a firefighter and paramedic with the Norfolk Fire Division, was honored by the Norfolk Morning and Noon Optimists clubs with an annual award the clubs give to an emergency responder.
A recommendation letter by fire chief Scott Cordes was read aloud, and McElroy was nominated based on his honesty and dedication to the fire division, where he has worked since 2002.
“Bob possesses a strong passion for his job and gives his heart and soul to the organization day in and day out,” the letter read. “Bob has excellent skills in all aspects of firefighting and is likewise gifted as a paramedic and EMS instructor. ... We are proud to call Bob one of Norfolk’s finest.”
Cordes said he also has been instrumental in raising awareness of the mental health toll that can come with being a firefighter and paramedic.
McElroy also serves as manager of the division’s communication equipment and helped in acquiring a new radio system last year.
“His efforts to guide the implementation of this new system have been both painstaking and frustrating working through all the various nuances of a new, highly technical and complicated system,” Cordes’s letter read.
McElroy’s honor was witnessed by other firefighters and his family.
In a separate presentation, Cordes discussed fire safety and prevention, and he took the opportunity to thank all of the division’s firefighters.
“This gives me the opportunity to publicly thank all of the men and women of the Norfolk Fire Division,” Cordes said. “I’m proud of each and every one of them and all they do to keep people safe.”
Green Leaf Awards
Two other awards were given out. These were Green Lead Awards, which are given by the Norfolk Tree Advisory Board to a residence and business with outstanding tree planting and landscaping.
The business recipient was US Bank, which was honored for a memorial garden dedicated to the five victims of the US Bank shooting in 2002.
“The memorial is beautiful. It is filled with a variety of trees and planted shrubs and while it is at a busy intersection, the beauty of the area and welcoming interior provides a place of peace and serenity,” said Linda Hammond, a member of the tree advisory board.
The resident winner of the Green Leaf Award are the residents at 700 North Boxelder St.
Pedestrian beacons
The final presentation was a proclamation that named October as Pedestrian Awareness Month. Steve Rames, city engineer, received the proclamation and gave a review of some of the steps the city is taking to improve pedestrian safety.
Rames said two pedestrian beacons are being installed at crosswalks at North Victory Road and Cedar Avenue, and at Norfolk Avenue and Ninth Street. Nebraska Public Power District has donated some pedestrian paddles at trail crossings, and some crosswalks will be marked at some new locations with a special material that will last much longer than regular paint.
Rames and a group of volunteers are working on a plan to introduce a resolution to the city council next year regarding pedestrian improvements.
The council’s only other agenda items were an ordinance that was tabled and a resolution authorizing a study into an area of blighted land.
The Norfolk City Council met Monday at 5:30 p.m. at the Norfolk City Council Chambers.
Council members present: Mayor Josh Moenning, Dick Pfeil, Corey Granquist, Jim Lange, Shane Clausen, Gary L. Jackson, Rob Merrill, Fred Wiebelhaus and Thad Murren.
Council members absent: None.
Meeting lasted: 45 minutes.
Others in attendance: City staff, eight; media representatives, two; and about 20 from the public.
Action Items:
The council did the following:
— Tabled an ordinance amending a portion of city code relating to building code permits and registration fees, appeal fees, solid waste and transfer station fees; and water and sewer fees.
— Approved a resolution authorizing a study of blight and substandard conditions at the Riverside Boulevard redevelopment area.
