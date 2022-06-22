One person has been pronounced dead after a pickup truck collided with an UTV on Tuesday afternoon.
According to the Nebraska State Patrol, the crash occurred when a Chevrolet Silverado, driven northbound on Victory Road by Lloyd Spreeman, 91, of rural Norfolk, struck the left rear of a UTV. The UTV was parked in the northbound lanes on a bridge on Victory Road.
The man who was occupying the UTV, 79-year-old Howard "Dale" Remmich, was then pronounced dead at the scene after he was ejected from the vehicle, the Nebraska State Patrol said.
Dick Johnson, country roads superintendent, said that the bridge on Victory Road isn't structurally safe now and will be closed indefinitely for repairs. It was damaged during the crash.
Units who responded to the scene were the Nebraska State Patrol, Norfolk Police Department, Norfolk Fire Department, Stanton County Sheriff’s Office, and the Madison County Attorney and Sheriff’s Office.
The crash occurred at 3000 N. Victory Road at around 2:20 p.m.
Story updated June 22 at 8:38 a.m.
Original story posted June 21 at 3:10 p.m.
