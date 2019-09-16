A traffic accident Sunday evening necessitated both drivers being transported — including one by medical helicopter.
Madison County Sheriff Todd Volk said the collision occurred at about 6:40 p.m. near 3300 W. Omaha Ave. when an eastbound pickup driven by Jesse Zobrist drove left-of-center and collided with an oncoming westbound SUV driven by Jodi Schnebel.
Both vehicles entered the north ditch, and the SUV caught fire, later extinguished by Norfolk firefighters.
Zobrist was taken by LifeNet due to the severity of his injuries, and the driver of the SUV was transported by Norfolk Rescue to Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
A witness to the accident, Wyatt Smydra, 17, was able to free Schnebel by cutting her seatbelt and pulling her from the vehicle before it was engulfed in flames.
Deputies on scene to investigate said the actions of Smydra were nothing short of heroic and kept Schnebel from sustaining severe burns or worse, Volk said.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the accident. Norfolk Fire and Rescue, Norfolk Police Division, Nebraska State Patrol and LifeNet assisted at the scene.