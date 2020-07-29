A two-vehicle accident on a county road 6 miles northwest of Pierce Tuesday morning sent four people to the hospital.
At about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene where a pickup driven by 26-year old Alec Fleshner was headed westbound and collided near the top of a hill with a 2017 Ford pickup truck driven by 15-year old Carter Meier of Pierce.
Meier’s pickup then rolled several times in the south ditch and eventually caught fire. The three other occupants in his vehicle exited before it became engulfed in flames, and all four teenage occupants were transported to hospitals for injuries, according to Pierce County Sheriff Rick Eberhardt. Alex Meier, 15, was life-flighted to an Omaha hospital for his injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident, Eberhardt said.
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, Plainview Fire and Rescue and Pierce Fire and Rescue all responded to the scene.
The accident remains under investigation.