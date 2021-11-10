One person was airlifted to an Omaha hospital Tuesday following a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 275 in Cuming County.
Cuming County Sheriff Brad Boyum said his office was called to a two-vehicle accident about 4:35 p.m. Tuesday involving a semi-trailer and a Ford Escape. The accident occurred about 2½ miles north and east of West Point near mile marker 114.
Both vehicles were eastbound, Boyum said, and the Ford Escape stopped to turn into a field. The semi-trailer came up behind the Escape and could not stop in time, so it veered toward the shoulder. The driver of the Ford Escape, seeing the semi-trailer wasn’t going to be able to stop, also veered toward the shoulder, resulting in a collision, Boyum said.
The driver of the Escape was transported by West Point Rescue to St. Francis Memorial Hospital in West Point and later flown to an Omaha hospital. No additional injuries were reported, Boyum said.
The Cuming County Sheriff’s Office investigated the accident and was assisted by the Nebraska State Patrol, Cuming County Emergency Management and West Point Fire and Rescue.