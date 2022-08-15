On Monday, Aug. 15, the Dixon County Sheriff's Office received a report of a two-vehicle accident three miles west of Newcastle on Highway 12 near mile marker 220 at 7:36 a.m.
A Honda Civic with one occupant was traveling west bound on Highway 12 and collided with an eastbound semi truck with one occupant. The driver of the Honda Civic was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.
Names are not being released at this time pending the notification of the family.
The accident is still under investigation by the Dixon County Sheriff's Office and Nebraska State Patrol. Any further information will be released by the Nebraska State Patrol.
Newcastle Fire & Rescue, Dixon County Sheriff's Office and Nebraska State Patrol all responded to the accident.