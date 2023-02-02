One person was killed in an accident near the border of Stanton and Colfax counties on Thursday afternoon.
Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said in a press release that at a little before 3 p.m., personnel from the Colfax County Sheriff's Office and the Stanton County Sheriff's Office responded to a two-vehicle accident at Highway 15 and 822 Road, which is located on the county line.
Unger said one driver was ejected from the wreckage as a result of the accident and was pronounced dead at the scene. The second driver was taken to the West Point hospital by Clarkson Rescue and later was taken by medical helicopter to Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha with critical injuries, Unger said.
The highway was closed for almost three hours after the accident.
Authorities are still trying to notify the deceased's next of kin. The accident remains under investigation by both the Stanton and Colfax County sheriffs' offices.
More details will be released when made available.