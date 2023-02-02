One person was killed in an accident near the border of Stanton and Colfax counties on Thursday afternoon.

Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said in a press release that at a little before 3 p.m., personnel from the Colfax County Sheriff's Office and the Stanton County Sheriff's Office responded to a two-vehicle accident at Highway 15 and 822 Road, which is located on the county line.

Unger said one driver was ejected from the wreckage as a result of the accident and was pronounced dead at the scene. The second driver was taken to the West Point hospital by Clarkson Rescue and later was taken by medical helicopter to Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha with critical injuries, Unger said.

The highway was closed for almost three hours after the accident.

Authorities are still trying to notify the deceased's next of kin. The accident remains under investigation by both the Stanton and Colfax County sheriffs' offices.

More details will be released when made available. 

Tags

In other news

City council to hold special meeting

City council to hold special meeting

The Norfolk City Council will hold a special meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 1, when Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning will name his appointee to fill the Ward 3 council seat vacated by Gary Jackson.

After tank pledges, Ukraine seeks Western fighter jets

After tank pledges, Ukraine seeks Western fighter jets

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine is pushing its Western allies to provide it with fighter jets, a week after winning pledges of sophisticated modern tanks to help it beat back Russia’s invasion force after almost a year of fighting.

Here's what the Fed interest rate hike means for you

Here's what the Fed interest rate hike means for you

NEW YORK (AP) — The Federal Reserve raised its key rate by a quarter point Wednesday, bringing it to the highest level in 15 years as part of an ongoing effort to ease inflation by making borrowing more expensive.

Fed, set to impose smaller hike, may hint of fewer increases

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve is poised this week to raise its benchmark interest rate for an eighth time since March. But the Fed will likely announce a smaller hike for a second straight time, and it could change some key wording in its post-meeting statement about future rate increases.

Questions asked about transit at board meeting

Questions asked about transit at board meeting

The Madison County Board of Commissioners and Joe Smith, county attorney, asked questions of the North Fork Area Transit during a presentation on Tuesday. The following are some of the questions that were asked and the responses.

Winter storm cancels flights, keeps thousands without power

Winter storm cancels flights, keeps thousands without power

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A mess of ice, sleet and snow lingered across much of the southern U.S. as thousands in Texas endured freezing temperatures with no power, including many in the state capital of Austin, but a warming trend was forecast to bring relief from the deadly storm Thursday.