Updated at 9 a.m. Saturday
Traffic was backed up at the intersection of Highways 24 and 275 on Friday around noon after a two-vehicle injury accident.
A red SUV was headed eastbound on Highway 275 and attempted to turn north on to Channel Road when it struck a westbound Ford Ranger pickup truck, said Cpl. Jason Witzel of the Norfolk Police Division. The driver of the SUV was cited for failure to yield right of way.
The extent of the drivers’ injuries were unknown Saturday morning, but Witzel confirmed that at least one of the drivers was transported to the hospital.
Both vehicles were considered totaled and were towed from the scene, Witzel said.
The Norfolk Police Division was joined at the scene by personnel from Norfolk Fire and Rescue, the Madison County Sheriff's Office and Stanton County Emergency Management.
Originally posted at 12:41 p.m. Friday.