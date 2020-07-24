A woman was injured in a shooting Friday morning in Norfolk. 

Norfolk police and rescue personnel were dispatched to a residence in the 1100 block of Blaine Street at about 6:45 a.m. Friday, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release. The area is residential in southern Norfolk.

Norfolk police and rescue personnel were dispatched to a residence in the 1100 block of Blaine Street at about 6:45 a.m. Friday as a woman was injured in a shooting.

The victim was in critical condition and was transported to Faith Regional Health Services, Bauer said.

The suspect had left the residence before police arrived.

Police are looking for Deshawn Gleaton, 28, of Norfolk. He is described as a African-American with black hair and brown eyes, about 6 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing 240 pounds, Bauer said.

Gleaton may be driving a 2007 gray Buick LaCrosse with the license plate 7-B6106, Bauer said.

The police are asking anyone with information about Gleaton’s whereabouts or the case to call the Norfolk Police Division at 402-644-8700.

Police believe Gleaton has left the area, and there no safety concerns for Norfolk or the area at this time, Bauer said. 

Norfolk Police tape off a residential area where a woman was shot Friday morning.

