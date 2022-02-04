Person transported

NORFOLK POLICE and the Norfolk Fire Division are on the scene of an accident on South 18th Street near the Sunset Plaza mall on Friday afternoon.

 Austin Svehla/Daily News

A one-vehicle accident Friday afternoon in southwest Norfolk resulted in injuries to the driver.

The Norfolk Police Division and Norfolk Fire & Rescue responded to the accident, which occurred about 4:40 p.m.

Lt. Brock Soderberg of the Norfolk Fire Division said one person was transported to Faith Regional Health Services.

The accident involved one vehicle and a tree outside an apartment complex on South 18th Street. An older model sedan with extensive damage could be seen facing west against the tree on the north side of 18th Street.

The property manager at the apartment complex said she had received a call from a tenant who said that there was a serious accident right outside the building. The woman said she manages several properties in Norfolk — 168 units — and doesn't recall any similar accidents happening at any of those properties. 

A LifeNet helicopter had initially been put on standby, but it was unknown Friday afternoon if the patient would need transportation from Faith Regional Health Services elsewhere. 

* * *

More information will be provided when it becomes available.

