One person was transported to the hospital following a two-vehicle accident Monday night north of Battle Creek.
Just before 8 p.m. Monday, emergency personnel were called to the scene of a collision at the intersection of Highway 275 and Highway 121, about 2 miles north of Battle Creek.
A 2015 Buick Verano could be seen in the ditch northeast of the intersection, and a Jeep pulling a trailer was stopped about 30 feet north of the intersection on Highway 121.
Investigator Jon Downey with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office said the jeep, which had been northbound on Highway 121, failed to notice the Buick on Highway 275. The two vehicles subsequently collided.
The driver of the Buick, Ernest McLaughlin, 69, was transported to Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk with possible serious neck injuries, Downey said. The two occupants of the jeep, which was driven by 62-year-old Kent Steiner of Norfolk, were uninjured. LifeNet had initially been put on standby but was canceled shortly thereafter.
The Nebraska State Patrol, Battle Creek Fire and Rescue, Norfolk Fire and Rescue and Battle Creek Police Department all responded to the scene.