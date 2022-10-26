One person was injured as the result of a large field fire south of Wisner on Sunday.
Jeff McGill, Cuming County emergency management director, said in a press release that the person was transported to a local hospital, but the injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. McGill did not say whether the injured person was a civilian or a firefighter.
Additionally, McGill said, three small structures were destroyed in the fire. No homes were damaged, he said.
The Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s Office determined the cause of the fire to be accidental. The blaze had started in a cornfield and spread rapidly because of high winds, McGill said.
Wisner Fire and EMS were called to the scene of the fire about 2:40 p.m. Sunday near 8 and N roads south of Wisner. Upon arrival, Wisner called for mutual aid and, by 3:30 p.m. Monday, 14 area departments had responded.
The departments that assisted were Beemer, West Point, Bancroft, Rosalie, Howells, Dodge, Pilger, Stanton, Wayne, Pender, Lyons, Winnebago and Homer. Additional help was provided by the Cuming County Sheriff’s Office, the Nebraska State Patrol, the Wisner and West Point police departments and the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
McGill assisted Wisner Fire Chief Wade Eisenhauer in command at the scene. Eisenhauer was at the scene from about 2:40 p.m. Sunday to 3:30 p.m. Monday, McGill said. Emergency managers from Stanton, Wayne and Thurston counties also responded to the scene.
By late afternoon Sunday, evacuation of Wisner was recommended. Highway 275 from Beemer to Wisner was temporarily shut down because of low visibility, McGill said.
Besides area firefighters, about 15 to 20 farmers and businesses hauled water to the scene. Several farmers helped disc fields to prevent the spread.
The Nebraska Wildland Incident Response Assistance Team also assisted at the scene.
Eisenhauer thanked those who provided assistance, food and equipment.