One person was transported to the hospital following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of South 13th Street and West Pasewalk Avenue on Tuesday afternoon.
About 4:30 p.m., law enforcement and rescue personnel were dispatched to the scene, where it was discovered that an SUV and a minivan had collided.
Sgt. Fred Roskens with the Norfolk Police Division said witnesses told police that a black GMC Terrain with Dixon County plates was eastbound on Pasewalk Avenue and ran a red light. The Terrain subsequently struck a green Ford minivan with Madison County plates, which was northbound on 13th Street.
The minivan was pushed off 13th Street and came to rest facing eastbound on Pasewalk Avenue, and the Terrain came to rest facing northbound on 13th Street. Both vehicles sustained significant front-end damage, and the driver’s side front tire was detached from the minivan. Roskens said both vehicles were considered totaled.
One person was transported to Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk with minor injuries, Roskens said. The driver of the Terrain was issued a citation for a red-light violation.
Emergency personnel removed a substantial amount of debris from the intersection. Westbound traffic on Pasewalk Avenue was temporarily diverted at South 12th Street, and northbound traffic on 13th Street was limited to one lane.
Both vehicles were towed from the scene, which was cleared about 5 p.m. Norfolk Fire & Rescue also responded to the accident.