Transfer station accident

EMERGENCY VEHICLES responded Tuesday afternoon to the Norfolk transfer station after a male apparently fell into a pit.

 Austin Svehla

A male was transported to the hospital following an accident Tuesday afternoon at the Norfolk Waste Division’s transfer station.

Emergency personnel were called to the scene, located at 600 E. Monroe Ave., just before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. They had received reports that a male had fallen into a large pit and had sustained possible facial injuries.

Three police cruisers, an ambulance and at least one fire engine were all present at the scene about 3:30 p.m. Law enforcement departed the scene about 3:50 p.m., and the ambulance left the scene about 3:55 p.m.

Capt. Scott Bonsall with the Norfolk Fire Division said that a male had been transported to Faith Regional Health Services with nonlife-threatening injuries.

Bonsall couldn’t say how the accident occurred or whether the male involved was a city employee.

