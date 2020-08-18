A Madison resident was hospitalized Monday following a collision on Highway 81.
At about 3:45 p.m. Monday, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle accident south of Madison on Highway 81, at the intersection of Industrial Parkway, said Sheriff Todd Volk.
One of the drivers, a 31-year-old Madison resident, was transported to Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk by the Madison Rescue Department.
The other driver was released directly from the scene after suffering minor injuries.
The incident is being investigated by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
The Madison Police Department and Madison Fire and Rescue assisted in the call.