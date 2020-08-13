A Norfolk man was hospitalized Thursday afternoon following a two-vehicle collision.
At about 5:30 p.m. on Thursday the Stanton County Sheriff's Office responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Highway 275 and 561st Avenue, about 3 miles east of Norfolk. A pickup driven by Douglas Risinger, 60, of rural Norfolk turned south off of Highway 275 into the path of an eastbound SUV driving by 56-year-old Kurt Hansen of West Point, said Sheriff Mike Unger.
Risinger was transported to Faith Regional Health Services by Norfolk Fire and Rescue and Hansen was treated at the scene and declined medical transport, Unger said.
Hansen'a vehicle started on fire and the front end was completely engulfed in fire on arrival of the first Sheriff’s unit. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts and airbags deployed in both vehicles, lessening more serious injuries, Unger said.
The eastbound lanes of Highway 275 were blocked for over an hour as traffic was rerouted.
Stanton County Emergency Management also assisted at the scene.
Both vehicles are a total loss.