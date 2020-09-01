O’NEILL — The North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) has been made aware of 14 additional COVID-19 cases in the district and an additional death in Pierce County.
Five cases in Knox County, one in Holt County and one in Cherry County have been determined to be from close contact with confirmed COVID-19 positive cases. Single cases in Knox County, Brown County, Rock County and Cherry County were determined to be from community spread. Three cases in Pierce County are under investigation.
Carol Doolittle, prevention coordinator, said the NCDHD has reported 24 new recoveries across the district — seven in Cherry County, six in Knox County, four in Brown County, two apiece in Antelope County and Boyd County and one each in Rock County and Holt County.
The COVID-19 death in Pierce County was a man in his 70s, Doolittle said.
As of Tuesday at 3 p.m., the district had 267 cases, 131 recoveries and seven deaths.
New totals by county are: Antelope: 25 cases, 20 recoveries, one death; Boyd: 10 cases, nine recoveries; Brown: Seven cases, four recoveries;\!q Cherry: 40 cases, 12 recoveries, one death; Holt: 25 cases, 16 recoveries; Keya Paha: One case, no recoveries; Knox: 81 cases, 44 recoveries; Pierce: 66 cases, 22 recoveries, five deaths; Rock: 12 cases, four recoveries.