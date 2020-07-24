Authorities are still searching for the suspect in the murder of a Norfolk woman.
Police said Deshawn Gleaton Jr., who is suspected of killing a 29-year-old Norfolk woman Friday morning, may be in the Sioux City area, Norfolk Police Chief Don Miller said at a press conference Friday afternoon.
Law enforcement agencies throughout the area are searching for Gleaton, Miller said.
Norfolk police and rescue personnel were dispatched to a residence in the 1100 block of Blaine Street at about 6:45 a.m. Friday, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release. The area is residential in southern Norfolk.
The victim was in critical condition and was transported to Faith Regional Health Services, Bauer said.
She immediately went into surgery but died later in the morning, Miller said.
Gleaton had left the residence before police arrived. He is described as a African-American with black hair and brown eyes, about 6 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing 240 pounds, Bauer said.
Gleaton was initially driving a 2007 gray Buick LaCrosse with the license plate 7-B6106, Bauer said.
Miller said this vehicle was found in Jackson sometime between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Friday.
Although he has left the Norfolk area, Gleaton is still believed to be armed and dangerous, Miller said.
The police are asking anyone with information about Gleaton’s whereabouts or the case to call the Norfolk Police Division at 402-644-8700.
Miller said that if anyone spots Gleaton, call law enforcement immediately and don’t approach or confront him.
Various other agencies including Norfolk Fire and Rescue, the Nebraska State Patrol and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Norfolk Police Division, Miller said.
Gleaton is facing charges of first-degree murder, first-degree assault, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and use of a firearm to commit a felony.
Gleaton was out of prison on bond for third-degree domestic assault and first-degree trespassing at the time, Miller said. The victim in those cases was the same one who died Friday.
The name of the victim has not been released yet, Miller said.
TWO NORFOLK men have been arrested in connection with this case, Miller said.
The men, 27-year-olds Luke Drozd and Mark Gubbels, went to a house in the 1300 block of Park Avenue on Friday morning. Norfolk police officers were also at the house, as it had connections to Gleaton, Miller said.
Drozd and Gubbels were armed with a handgun and intent on confronting Gleaton, Miller said.
They were arrested in relation to terroristic threats and and the handgun was recovered, Miller said.
