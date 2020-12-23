NDN Arrested action 2

A speeding Omaha man was taken into custody Tuesday for multiple offenses. 

Just before 9 p.m. Tuesday, a Norfolk police officer stopped a vehicle for speeding at 49 mph in a 25 mph zone, according to a press release from Capt. Michael Bauer. The officer had contact with the driver, Justin M. De Luna, 29, Omaha.

A check of his license showed that it was currently revoked. The officer saw an open can of White Claw alcohol in the cup holder and could smell alcohol coming from De Luna, according to the release. He was requested to perform field sobriety maneuvers, which showed impairment.

De Luna was arrested for enhanced driving under the influence fifth offense, driving during revocation and for an outstanding Madison County arrest warrant for possession of marijuana. He was housed at the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

