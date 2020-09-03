A fight at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park led to an arrest early Wednesday morning.
At about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, a 51-year-old man came to the Norfolk police station to report an assault. The man had injuries to his right eye and knee, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release.
The victim said he and Todd Roepke, 51, of Norfolk were in a disagreement over a mutual female friend. Roepke called the victim to come to Ta-Ha-Zouka Park to fight him. The victim said he went to the park but just to speak to Roepke, Bauer said.
When the victim arrived, he and Roepke began to argue and Roepke struck him in the face with a cane he was holding. The two fell to the ground and struggled against each other briefly before the fight ended, Bauer said.
Afterward, the victim came to the police station to report the incident, Bauer said.
Officers contacted Roepke and spoke to him about the incident. They found a broken cane with blood on it that matched the victim’s description. Witnesses confirmed seeing Roepke with the cane, Bauer said.
Officers arrested Roepke in connection with second-degree assault. He was taken to Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to Madison County Jail, Bauer said.