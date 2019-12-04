On the road toward Christmas

They had to wait an extra week because of the snowstorm that hit the area last week, but visitors to the Downtown Riverpoint Christmas Festival were treated to all kinds of gifts Tuesday, including carriage rides, visits with Santa and Merry Claus and opportunities to see and touch Santa’s reindeer.

The festival coincides with downtown Norfolk’s Black Tuesday shopping promotion, albeit a week later than usual.

Other family-friendly activities included a chili feed at Grace Community Church, s’more making at stations along the street and performances by dancers with Paulyns Dance Studio and carolers from a couple of local churches.

