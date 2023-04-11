Nebraska Public Media is hitting the road this spring to bring a lineup of events and entertainment across Northeast Nebraska.
Beginning Monday, April 20, and ending Wednesday, April 22, the tour includes stops in Fremont, Columbus, Wayne, West Point, Omaha and Valley.
Nebraska Public Media leadership will host a series of morning and afternoon “Town Talk” sessions, giving citizens the chance to discuss their communities.
Families have the opportunity to join in on the activities during one of several PBS Kids family events. Children can meet Daniel Tiger and enjoy family-friendly activities.
Residents are invited to attend a live broadcast of Nebraska Public Media’s arts and humanities radio program “Friday LIVE” and a live discussion event with local entrepreneurs featuring the “What If …” series.
“Friday LIVE” will feature performances from the Wayne State College mariachi band Negro y Oro, the WSC Chamber Choir, WSC music department chairperson and pianist Angela Miller-Niles with singer Sarah Farr and singer-songwriter Mark Brewer of the Ponca-based band Prodigal Sons. Interviews include Adam Goos from Little Red Hen Theatre in Wakefield, Andy Haslit of WSC’s Nordstrand Gallery, Carolyn Albracht of the Blue Cat Gallery and Marianne Reynolds of the John G. Neihardt Center.
“What If…” will feature local entrepreneurs Fernando Lopez, owner of El Tapatio and Coyote Auto Sales in Columbus; Nicole Saalfeld, co-owner of Fabulous Forever and owner of Cork & Barrel in Columbus; and Brad Warner, co-owner of Valley View Flowers in Albion.
To round out the week, residents are encouraged to attend the screening of Nebraska Public Media’s newest documentary “Classic Car Love Stories,” which shares the passions of car enthusiasts who can’t resist weekends spent tinkering with the nostalgia of a four-wheeled friend.
All events are free and open to the public.
A full schedule of events includes:
Thursday, April 20: Columbus and Fremont
— PBS Kids family event — 10:30 a.m.-noon, Columbus Public Library; 2:30-4:30 p.m., Fremont Area United Way
— Town Talk — 1-2 p.m., Milady Coffeehouse, Fremont; 5-6 p.m., Columbus Innovation Center
— “What If …” live in Columbus — 7 p.m., Columbus Innovation Center
Friday, April 21: Wayne and West Point
— Town Talk – 8-9 a.m., Brandenburg Hall, Wayne State College
— PBS Kids family event — 9-10:30 a.m., Wayne Community Activity Center
— “Friday LIVE” — 10-11 a.m., Ley Theatre, Brandenburg Hall, Wayne State College
— Public Media Trivia Night — 7 p.m., West Point Brewing Co., West Point
Saturday, April 22: Omaha and Valley
— PBS Kids family event — 9-11 a.m., Oakdale Elementary School
— Drive-In Movie Night: “Classic Car Love Stories” — 5 p.m., classic car show and shine; 8:30 p.m., screening starts, Quasar Drive-in, Valley. This event is free, but space is limited – pre-register at NebraskaPublicMedia.org/ontheroad.