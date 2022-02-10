Some Republican candidates for governor have become well-known through television advertising.
Theresa Thibodeau of Omaha, who announced her candidacy last November, said Wednesday while in Norfolk that political advertising isn’t a major concern now.
Instead, Thibodeau said she is traveling across the state, trying to meet as many Nebraskans as she can. Wednesday was her second trip to Norfolk, and she noted that she already is becoming familiar with downtown.
“I’m getting my name out there by traveling this entire state,” Thibodeau said. “In the past three or four weeks, we’ve put over 4,000 miles on the car.”
Wednesday’s trip including three media stops in Norfolk and other stops before heading to Columbus.
“In Nebraska, you get elected by sitting down and talking with people,” she said. “We are still a community. As big as we are geographically, we are still a community with friendly people who want to feel like we have a good connection with our governor. (Talking) builds trust. It builds integrity, and it shows trust.”
So what are people talking about?
Thibodeau said schools. When it comes to the school system, she often hears from parents that they want their students to learn to think, not what to think. They don’t want their students to be indoctrinated, she said.
Thibodeau said parents and grandparents have shared their concerns about Nebraska with her. They want the state’s educational system to focus on subjects like math and science instead of trying to indoctrinate young students.
Another concern is creating an economy so young people can stay in Nebraska, she said.
And other issues are making sure there is access to medical care for all areas and increasing housing in many cities and towns, Thibodeau said.
Thibodeau said as a Republican, she has the same core beliefs as the other candidates.
“My unique and different approach is that I actually have the experience, being a small-business owner and from all the service I have done within the community. I have personally spoken to parents who are facing these things (school indoctrination). The other thing is when you look at wanting solutions to some of the problems our state is facing, I have seen communities that have done great things, for example, Norfolk.”
Thibodeau said downtown Norfolk has impressed her with what has occurred and is planned. Not everything Norfolk has done will work in every community, but “the playbook is there and you can take this across Nebraska and create it and design it for what fits their community.”
“That’s what I am doing differently. I am looking at what is working and what isn’t working. I’m developing a detailed plan. I am not just going out and hitting talking points,” she said.
Thibodeau said she is getting input from community and business leaders and citizens to develop her plan.
Thibodeau has held a range of titles, including serving as a state senator, working in human resources, being former chairwoman of the Douglas County Republican Party and owning a small business — a private preschool and daycare that she has since sold.
Thibodeau said she enjoyed all those jobs, but she especially liked the work as a state senator. She served from late 2017 to early 2019 after she was appointed by Gov. Pete Ricketts to fill the seat of Joni Craighead, who resigned.
While she was a state senator, she made it a point to learn about rural issues by talking to rural senators about their bills.
“That, quite honestly, is how I developed my love for rural Nebraska,” she said. “I feel like, ‘Hey rural Nebraska, you might save our state. You still have the great values that I am seeing that have been chipped away at.’ ”
While serving in the Legislature, Thibodeau said she also observed how big an impact the education lobby has on state senators.
Thibodeau said she is formulating plans for the state on everything from taxes to economics. One of the things she plans to do as governor is cut spending.
“We can’t lower taxes if we don’t look at the waste and cutting inefficiencies and cut them,” Thibodeau said. “There are a lot out there. I have seen it and I hear about it, and I am sure there are more than what I know about.”
Thibodeau said her father, who worked for Valmont for more than 30 years, taught her about the rewards of hard work. She attended grade school in Omaha, then traveled with the family as his job took him to Illinois and California before she returned to Nebraska. She earned a scholarship after walking on for the cross country and track team at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, where she earned a degree in psychology with an emphasis in early childhood.
Now she and her husband, Joe, who is a cardiologist in Omaha, are passing on their work ethic to their children. And while she does have political experience, Thibodeau said she is “far from a career politician.”
“Government is there to serve under the watchful eye of the citizen and to serve the citizens — not to tell the citizens what to do,” she said. “And I acknowledge that and will never forget my roots. I have been brought up to know what got me to where I am now. It’s hard work. It’s dedication. It’s teamwork. I will never think anybody ever owes me anything.”