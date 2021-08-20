In the Nebraska Legislature, Brett Lindstrom has used his skills from the private sector to better serve the state.
The 40-year-old has worked in financial services with his father, Dan Lindstrom, for the past 17 years in Omaha. Now as his second term is nearing its end, he is looking to become governor, replacing Pete Ricketts, who is ineligible to run again because of term limits.
While in the Legislature, Lindstrom has been a chairman or vice chairman of the Banking, Commerce and Insurance Committee; and vice chairman of the Revenue Committee.
He was first elected in 2014 in his first try at political office. All that remains for him is the redistricting special session this year and next year’s 60-day session.
Among his accomplishments are phasing out the state tax on Social Security, which was one of his priorities when he was elected.
“That’s probably the biggest tax cut we have done in decades,” he said.
Lindstrom has been going around the state visiting with Nebraskans, including at the Burt County Fair in Oakland where the Lindstrom clan originated. His father and uncles Roger and Scott all played football at Nebraska after playing at Oakland-Craig High School.
Brett Lindstrom played football at Millard West before walking on at Nebraska. With the Cornhuskers, he played quarterback behind Heisman Trophy winner Eric Crouch and Jammal Lord.
“It comes up from time to time,” Lindstrom said of his football background. “It probably does more so on the parade circuit when you wear the red shirt. I just finished my 11th parade at Columbus, and we will be doing the Hastings Kool-Aid Days parade next.”
Lindstrom, 40, is part of a crowded Republican primary next May that has another former Husker player, Jim Pillen of Columbus, and farmer Charles Herbster, among others.
Among the issues most important to him are enhancing broadband internet, especially in rural areas; and creating opportunities for young people throughout the state
He and his wife, Leigh, just celebrated their 14th anniversary on Wednesday. They have three children ages 10, 8 and 5.
“One of the things that is most important to me in this election is to be optimistic of what Nebraska can be. Those are things that I have tried to focus on in the Legislature, and those are things that I want to do in the executive branch as governor,” Lindstrom said.
As he travels the state, Nebraskans will tell him what they want. In Norfolk, he met with local leaders while downtown and said he came away thinking that the community has a lot going for it and strong local leadership.
“A lot of the things I hear about is workforce development, retaining and recruiting talent, and making sure there are opportunities for future generations,” he said. “With my children, I am all about making sure there are opportunities for current and future generations.”
Lindstrom said this next governor’s election also could have a big impact for future generations of leadership in the state.
“I’m 100% in this to make sure Nebraska is the best place to raise kids and be a place where people want to live,” Lindstrom said. “I’m excited about the prospects, and we’re going to continue to go around the state and promote those ideas. Ultimately, I think we are going to have a good May and then a good November next year.”