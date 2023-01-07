A pair of Omaha women were arrested on suspicion of felony drug possession on Friday.
About 7:30 p.m., the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle for having a headlight out on Highway 275, about 5 miles north of Stanton, said Sheriff Mike Unger in a press release. The vehicle was driven by John Newberry III, 48, of Omaha, who was found to have a suspended license.
Newberry had been arrested last month by the sheriff’s office for driving over 90 mph with a suspended license on Highway 275 in a stolen pickup out of Omaha, Unger said.
Two passengers in the vehicle, Megan Cooper, 33, and Britney Hovendick, 23, both of Omaha, were both found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine, the sheriff said. More than 8 grams of meth allegedly was recovered.
Both women also were purportedly in possession of stolen financial transaction devices, including blank Social Security cards and identification cards of other people. Cooper also was found in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, Unger said.
Cooper and Hovendick both were jailed pending the setting of bonds. Newberry was cited for driving under suspension and released after his vehicle was impounded.