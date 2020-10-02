A 100-year-old, family-owned meatpacking business has donated to the Northeast Community College capital campaign to construct new ag facilities on the Norfolk campus.
The Greater Omaha Packing Co. Foundation recently pledged $50,000 toward the Nexus campaign at Northeast, according a college news release.
“I am especially interested in supporting the investment in agricultural education as a way of offering more opportunities to the coming generations of farmers and feeders,” said Henry Davis, the third generation of family ownership at Greater Omaha Packing.
Greater Omaha has been in the beef business since 1920, when it was founded by Henry Davis’ grandfather, Herman Cohen. Cohen’s son-in-law, Pennie Davis, joined as a partner in 1945 and later became president. His son, the current president, Henry Davis, joined the company in 1973.
Greater Omaha Packing now has more than 1,300 employees. The company ships beef across the U.S. and to more than 70 other countries.
Tracy Kruse, associate vice president of development and external affairs at Northeast and executive director of the Northeast Foundation, said she appreciates the investment from the Greater Omaha Packing Co. Foundation.
“This is an Omaha company with strong ties to Northeast Nebraska agriculture,” she said. “Their support of the Nexus project shows their commitment to the future of the beef industry in this area and across the state.”
A new feedlot and large animal handling building are included in the ag facilities under construction on the Acklie Family College Farm at Northeast. Construction for the $22.3 million project began in April, and the buildings should be ready for students in the fall of 2021.