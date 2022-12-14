A pair of Omaha men were arrested following a traffic stop Tuesday evening.
About 6:10 p.m., the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office stopped a speeding pickup traveling westbound at 92 mph in a 70 mph zone on Highway 275 near Stanton, said Sheriff Mike Unger. The vehicle had been reported stolen in Omaha earlier in the day, Unger said
The driver of the pickup, 48-year-old John Stanley Newberry III of Omaha, also was found to have a suspended driver’s license, the sheriff said, and an active arrest warrant out of Sarpy County for failure to appear.
A passenger, 29-year-old Maurice Brown of Omaha, also was taken into custody and, during the traffic stop, concentrated THC was located in the stolen pickup, Unger said. Both men were booked at the sheriff’s office and face theft- and drug-related charges.
The stolen 2021 Chevrolet pickup was impounded at the request of the Omaha Police Department.