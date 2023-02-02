WEST POINT — An Omaha man involved in a fatal crash last May in Cuming County could be sentenced to prison after he was convicted of three crimes on Thursday.
Jacob Kenney, 24, pleaded no contest to felony motor vehicle homicide, DUI causing serious bodily injury and theft. He faces up to 23 years and 3 months of imprisonment at sentencing, which is set for Thursday, April 6.
Cuming County Attorney Daniel Bracht dismissed charges of manslaughter, failing to stop and render aid, DUI and refusal of a test. Further, the theft charge for which Kenney pleaded to on Thursday was amended from a felony to a misdemeanor.
Kenney’s pleas stem from a May 14, 2022, crash that killed Tara Lantz, 38, and seriously injured her husband, Curt Lantz, both of Beemer.
The crash occurred just after midnight on Highway 275, about 2 miles east of Wisner. An investigation by the Cuming County Sheriff’s Office revealed that a westbound Honda Accord driven by Kenney crossed the center line and struck an eastbound Chevrolet Silverado occupied by the Lantzes.
First responders could not locate Kenney at the scene, and, during a search, it was discovered that a vehicle of a volunteer firefighter who responded to the crash had been stolen and was missing, according to the sheriff's office.
The stolen vehicle, which was being driven by Kenney, was located by a Stanton County sheriff’s deputy shortly before 2 a.m. Kenney was found sleeping in the running vehicle with the doors locked.
Bracht said evidence would show that Kenney had been drinking at a house in Cuming County before the crash with a group of people who had seen him leave in his vehicle. Some of those at the party had unsuccessfully tried to reach Kenney by phone, knowing he was drunk.
Kenney was treated and transported to Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk. At the hospital, Kenney refused law enforcement’s request to take a chemical test of his blood.
Citing exigent circumstances, Nebraska state troopers obtained a sample of Kenney’s blood from the hospital without a warrant to do so, which revealed that Kenney’s blood alcohol content was at .143, Bracht said; the legal limit for driving is .08. Troopers’ draw of Kenney’s blood was at the forefront of testimony during a hearing on Jan. 9.
Stu Dornan, Kenney’s attorney, had alleged in a suppression motion that any evidence related to Kenney’s refusal to have his blood drawn should be excluded at trial because the draw was obtained before a lawful arrest and without Kenney’s consent.
District Judge Mark Johnson had taken the case under advisement after the Jan. 9 hearing.
Part of Kenney’s plea bargain was that Dornan would withdraw his motion to suppress on Thursday.
Kenney posted 10% of a $100,000 bond on the day of his arrest and has remained out of jail since then.