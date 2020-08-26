Omaha man injured in accident

Just after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office investigated a one-vehicle accident that sent the lone driver to the hospital.
Elijah Schoonover, 21, of Omaha was westbound on Highway 275 about seven miles east of Norfolk when he lost control of his straight truck and it rolled into the median, said Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger.
Schoonover was transported to Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk by ambulance for treatment.
Traffic in the area was affected for over an hour as the scene and wreckage was cleared. Stanton Fire & Rescue and Norfolk Fire & Rescue also responded to the scene as did Stanton County Emergency Management.
The truck and its contents were a total loss, she sheriff said.