Former state Sen. Theresa Thibodeau, who is a Republican candidate for governor, spoke Wednesday afternoon to the Madison County Republican Party.
Appointed to the state Legislature by Gov. Pete Ricketts, she was also chairwoman of the Douglas County GOP.
Thibodeau responded to Ricketts’ endorsement of Jim Pillen for governor in a press release.
“While endorsements feel good, it’s the support of hard-working Nebraskans I value most,” she said. “... That’s why I am traveling to every town in our state to show my support for Nebraska families and the values we must protect.”
On Tuesday, Pillen flew to several cities, including Norfolk, with former Gov. Kay Orr and Ricketts.
“I’ve heard that Jim Pillen is traveling around the state in a private jet. Do private jets help the need of my fellow Nebraskans? No community should be a fly-over. I’m driving around the state in my car so I can stop, meet and listen to the people in car dealerships, on farms, in schools, in coffee shops,” the Omahan said.
“These are the Nebraskans I connect with. I hear the concerns of Nebraskans in the communities where they live, work, and raise their families. This is what I have built my campaign on, and I will never give up my commitment to my fellow Nebraskans,” she said.