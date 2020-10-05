Chris Janicek never expected to try to become a politician, but a heart attack at 50 and massive medical bills changed all that.
The Omaha small-business owner who is running for U.S. Senate as a Democrat said he ended up having to file for bankruptcy because there was no way he could pay the nearly $180,000 he owed in medical bills despite having health insurance.
Janicek, who operates a bakery, emerged from a crowded Democratic field in the May primary, but his actual political affiliation is somewhat independent.
Jane Kleeb, chairwoman of the Nebraska Democratic Party, announced that the Democratic Party instead would support Preston Love Jr., a North Omaha activist, as a write-in candidate. Janicek’s name will still be under the Democratic option, however, in the U.S. Senate race on the ballot.
Janicek was urged to step down by Kleeb and other Democratic leaders after he sent lewd texts about his campaign’s fundraising director that became public. Janicek apologized for it and remains in the race.
Scott Howitt, his campaign manager, said Janicek is a moderate and isn’t liked by some of the party leaders.
“I think it is interesting that our own party has called us not progressive enough,” Howitt said.
Howitt said the Democratic voter registration in Nebraska is at an all-time low of 29% of all registered voters. Under Kleeb’s watch, there has not been a Democrat elected to a federal office or a governor in the state in 20 years, he said.
Janicek said if every Democrat in the state voted for him, he wouldn’t win the election. He isn’t working to represent the Democrats but working to unite all Nebraskans.
Janicek grew up on a farm near David City, then moved to Omaha when his father took a job at KOIL radio before later working for advertising at KETV Channel 7 in Omaha.
When his father became director of advertising for the station, to save money on commercials, he would drag his kids, including Chris, to be in the commercials doing such things as eating a candy bar or playing pool.
“He always said, ‘I can save the client money. We don’t have to hire talent. I’ll bring my kids in.’ ”
Janicek said he spent seven years in college, eventually deciding to start his own business — a bakery. He learned how to bake cakes and decorate them from his grandmothers on both sides.
As a small-business owner, health insurance is probably the biggest challenge facing everybody, he said.
“My dad died when he was 54 of a massive heart attack. And his dad died of a massive heart attack when he was 58. I had a massive heart attack at 50, nearly dropped dead, but the hospital saved my life,” Janicek said.
More than 60% of the medical expenses were not covered by health insurance.
“That’s when the nightmares started,” Janicek said. “It came time to pay that bill and I just couldn’t do it because I was left with $170,000 some in charges. I just couldn’t do it. It bankrupted me.”
And what started his desire for political office was that heart attack five years ago and the stress of paying medical bills.
“Health care is the number one reason I got into the race,” Janicek said, thinking that “nobody should have to go through this”
“I believe I voted for Ben Sasse in 2014. Part of the reason was he was going to fix health care. He voted against the Affordable Health Care Act. I’m on it. A lot of the people who work with me are on it. I pay their premiums because it is the only thing we can get on the open market.”
There are many options to fix health care, Janicek said, but it isn’t happening because politicians are lazy or getting paid by professional health insurance companies not to fix it. At least President Donald Trump is trying to address health care, he said.
“It’s the Senate — which Ben Sasse is a part of — that fails to bring health care to his desk,” Janicek said.
The divide in the U.S. government and among the people needs to be reduced.
“The right is so far right and the left is so far left and there’s no consensus to come together and legislate and make policy for the people,” Janicek said. “I don’t see it happening if we vote the same people in, so it is time to vote them out and give someone else a chance to do it.”
Janicek said he is traveling around Nebraska “not to lecture to people, but to listen to them.” His job is to find solutions to the problems people are bringing him, such as keeping trade fair, expanding agricultural markets and the tax structure.
“As I travel around Norfolk, I see there still is a lot of support for President Trump, but people are fed up with Ben Sasse,” Janicek said. “The last lady I spoke with on the way in said, ‘We got to change this. It’s time for somebody new. He does not help us at all.’ ”
Politicians forget that they work for the people, Janicek said.
“Whoever you decide to vote for for president doesn’t matter to me,” Janicek said. “I’m working with them. This is about Nebraska. This is about the people.”