OAKDALE — The wounded Union soldier keeping watch over the Oakdale Cemetery, which suffered a casualty July 7, is in the midst of triage.
The Grand Army of the Republic statue, more than 100 years old, will be pinned and glued together by employees of the Plainview Monument Co.
Gene Kinnan, Oakdale Cemetery board chairman, said board members approached the business about making the repairs.
“They told me they would do the best they can,” Kinnan said.
Once repaired and returned to its home, the monument will be reset on the southeastern edge of the cemetery. The board will pay a fee to have that work done.
Kinnan found the monument’s solider statue on the ground, with its head off about 10 a.m. on July 7. The soldier’s legs and the butt of its rifle also were found snapped off.
Damage is believed to have taken place during a three-hour window, between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. Kinnan said someone passed the area early that morning and didn’t remember seeing the monument damaged.
About $7,000 has been pledged for a reward. At an upcoming meeting, the board will discuss how it will pursue the case.
The truth of what caused the statue to take a tumble may always remain a mystery.
“It’s been two months, and we haven’t heard anything,” Kinnan said.
A thunderstorm moved through the area the evening before the incident occurred, but Kinnan doesn’t think weather events were the cause.
The statue weighs 30,000 pounds and stands 17 feet, 2 inches high and has withstood 105 years of harsh weather. The soldier’s monument was dedicated May 30, 1915, by Oakdale’s Grand Army of the Republic chapter, a fraternal organization of veterans of the Union Army, Navy, Marines and U.S. Revenue Cutter Service who served in the American Civil War.