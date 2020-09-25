With the official Norfolk Oktoberfest canceled, another Oktoberfest has been scheduled to help people fill the need for the traditional German holiday.
Off Road Ranch in Norfolk will be hosting an Oktoberfest celebration beginning Friday night, featuring many traditional staples.
The festival will begin at 6 p.m. Friday with a prayer and the tapping of the keg that signals the beginning of an Oktoberfest celebration.
There will be tents and food vendors with live music by 100 Forms of Fear until 11 p.m. The event will resume at 3 p.m. Saturday with another keg tapping. Also Saturday night there will be a cornhole tournament, a best dressed contest recognizing those dressed in the German lederhosen and dirndls, and a stein-holding contest, also known as Masskrugstemmen. Food, drinks and live music by the LeRoy Hollman Band and StoneHouse will be available throughout the evening.
Brian Signor, a track manager at Off Road Ranch and one of the event’s organizers, said he felt inspired to host an Oktoberfest after learning the official Oktoberfest held by the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce had been canceled this year.
Signor said he doesn’t want to directly compete with the already established event but wanted to give something for people to do.
“We’re already holding concerts here, so we thought this could work,” Signor said. “It’s been a difficult year and people want something to do.”
Oktoberfest is an annual festival held in late September and early October that began in the early 1800s in the German city of Munich, and since then has become widely celebrated across the world.