An Oklahoma man was sentenced to 21 months in prison Monday for an assault he committed at a Northeast Nebraska Indian reservation.

Derrick Geesaman, 30, was sentenced by Senior U.S. District Judge Joseph F. Bataillon on Monday in federal court in Omaha for domestic assault by a habitual offender, said U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly in a press release. There is no parole in the federal system, Kelly said, and after his release from prison, Geesaman will begin a three-year term of supervised release.

Geesaman was living with his girlfriend on the Santee Sioux Nation Indian Reservation. An argument broke out between the two of them and his girlfriend damaged his PlayStation gaming console. Geesaman then physically assaulted his girlfriend, Kelly said, punching her in the face and grabbing her hair. The victim’s minor daughter fled the residence and requested assistance in contacting the police. Geesaman had two other convictions for domestic violence from prior relationships.

This case was investigated by the Santee Sioux Nation Tribal Police and the FBI.

