STANTON — City and county officials from in and around Stanton agreed on Tuesday to discuss a growing issue in the area centered on the local fire department’s increasing need for mutual aid from the Norfolk Fire Division.
Some residents in the Stanton area have approached the county’s board of commissioners about the Stanton Fire and Rescue Department’s lack of availability in responding to rescue calls within its jurisdiction.
On Tuesday evening, commissioner Dennis Kment spoke at the Stanton City Council meeting. Kment said he recently told a concerned citizen that the hike in rescue calls being responded to by Norfolk Rescue instead of Stanton is more of a city issue than a county issue, sparking the need for county and city officials to meet about the matter.
“We do need to have a discussion of what can be done,” Kment said. “... We’re not here to accuse or put ultimatums out; we just want a discussion with the city council and fire and rescue.”
The Norfolk Fire Division, which is located about 13 miles northwest of Stanton, has long been a mutual aid partner with Stanton, although Norfolk in years past rarely was needed for rescue responses in Stanton’s jurisdiction, according to Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger, who served on the Stanton Fire and Rescue Department for 26 years.
But in the past six months, as indicated by call logs provided by the Norfolk Fire Division, in addition to emergency calls communicated over emergency responders’ radios, the number of calls Norfolk responds to in Stanton’s jurisdiction has spiked.
Unger said he doesn’t remember the Norfolk Fire Division ever having to respond to rescue calls in the Stanton area while he was with the department. The sheriff estimated that Norfolk is currently responding to nearly half of Stanton’s rescue calls. As a result, emergency response times have increased substantially.
Unger, who as sheriff often responds to medical emergencies in Stanton County and assists patients until rescue personnel arrive, said there are situations where very ill or hurt patients have to wait 15 to 20 minutes before paramedics arrive, putting some people in “dire” predicaments.
Unger and the fire and rescue department parted ways about four years ago, and the relationship between the two has been rocky ever since, in part because of gripes over reimbursements and leadership roles.
Since Unger’s departure, the fire department has not allowed Unger, a certified EMT, plus multiple deputies with the sheriff’s department, to be on the fire and rescue department’s roster. Unger said a solution would be for the department to allow EMTs to be on the roster to help respond to rescue calls without being members of the department.
Hard feelings have existed in the past, Unger said, but if everyone involved with emergency responses focused on what the community needed — and less on strained relationships — the problem would be much easier to solve.
“People have to put their personal feelings aside and work together and accept help from qualified EMTs,” Unger said. “What would it hurt to put the deputies and me on the roster that are EMTs? Is it going to take somebody to die before we put personal feelings inside and do what’s best for the people?
“We’re willing to help, but they won’t let us help.”
Kment said he knew there had been “hard feelings in the past.”
“I hope that our feelings can be done away with so that we can have fire and rescue that is responsive in a more timely manner,” he said.
Stanton Mayor Kyle Voecks said the city has no say as to who is or isn’t on the fire and rescue department. But he agreed that a meeting between the department, the city and the county would be a step in the right direction.
Commissioner Doug Huttmann agreed with Kment that the county does not want to blame a specific entity or group of people for the issues with rescue responses. Instead, he said, the county wanted to point out that a discussion among leaders was needed. Huttmann thanked the council for its willingness to discuss the issue.
A meeting among county and city officials was not formally scheduled at Tuesday’s meeting.
Kory Krutz, Stanton’s fire chief, did not respond to a phone call.
Unger said putting personal feelings aside “goes both ways,” something Unger said he is willing to do.
“This has been stewing for four years,” he said. “But it’s about doing what’s best for the person in need and helping them. Let us help.”