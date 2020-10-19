Fire Action

COLUMBUS (AP) — A stray ember from a wood-burning fireplace sparked a house fire over the weekend that killed four people, fire officials of Columbus said.

The Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s office said Monday in a news release that Lars Barcel, 27, and Janelle Miller, 28, died in the fire, along with two children whose names were not released.

The fire broke out Saturday morning in a house in the heart of Columbus. Firefighters pulled all four from the house and rushed them to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

State Fire Marshal’s investigators and Columbus police determined that the ember from a fireplace ignited nearby combustible materials.

Investigators said smoke detectors were present in the house, but lacked battery connections.

