MADISON — Any candidates in Madison County hoping for a change in election returns after absentee and conditional ballots were counted had their hopes ended on Thursday.

Anne Pruss, Madison County election commissioner, said the final ballots were counted, and it didn’t change the results of any of the elections from the votes recorded earlier.

The Madison County canvassing board, a four-member board made up of two Republicans and two Democrats, certified all the results Thursday. The official final vote totals are now posted on the Madison County website.

Four COVID-19 deaths reported in district

O’NEILL — The North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) announced Thursday evening that it has been made aware of 183 new COVID-19 cases in the district since the last reporting on Monday. By county, they are: 35-Antelope; 10-Boyd; 22-Brown; 16-Cherry; 25-Holt; 1-Keya Paha; 29-Knox; 3…

Over 1,000 evacuated in Nevada wildfire start returning home

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A day after a wind-whipped wildfire in northern Nevada roared through a neighborhood in Reno and destroyed at least five houses, more than 1,000 people who were forced to evacuate — including the mayor — started returning home Wednesday.

Heading into holidays, US COVID-19 testing strained again

NEW YORK (AP) — With coronavirus cases surging and families hoping to gather safely for Thanksgiving, long lines to get tested have reappeared across the U.S. — a reminder that the nation’s strained testing system remains unable to keep pace with the virus.

‘Credible’ threats made to local health department

WISNER — The unusual circumstances of the past eight months might have gotten the best of a Northeast Nebraska man who could be prosecuted after he reportedly made a series of threats to the Elkhorn Logan Valley Health Department earlier this month.