MADISON — Any candidates in Madison County hoping for a change in election returns after absentee and conditional ballots were counted had their hopes ended on Thursday.
Anne Pruss, Madison County election commissioner, said the final ballots were counted, and it didn’t change the results of any of the elections from the votes recorded earlier.
The Madison County canvassing board, a four-member board made up of two Republicans and two Democrats, certified all the results Thursday. The official final vote totals are now posted on the Madison County website.