A Norfolk man is suspected of making a Sunday night arrest extremely difficult.
Capt. Michael Bauer said about 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Norfolk police officers were called to the 200 block of North Ninth Street for a male that had been intoxicated and passed out in front of the reporting party's home.
When officers arrived, Bauer said, they recognized the passed out male as 21-year-old Rashid Perry of Norfolk. Officers were able to wake Perry and asked if he needed any medical attention, which he denied.
Perry allowed officers to search him, and they subsequently recovered an open liquor bottle, Bauer said. An officer issued Perry a citation for open container on public property, but he reportedly refused to sign the citation. An acquaintance of Perry’s arrived and also tried to convince him to sign the citation, Bauer said.
Perry continued to be argumentative and allegedly threw a pen on the ground that an officer had provided him to use and continued to yell loudly. Officers told Perry that he was under arrest, but Bauer said that Perry resisted the officers’ attempts to be handcuffed and, after being handcuffed, went limp.
He refused to walk and had to be carried to the police car, Bauer said. Once at the city jail, Perry allegedly continued to refuse to walk and again had to be carried into the jail cell.
Perry was arrested on suspicion of disturbing the peace, refusal to sign a citation and obstructing a peace officer, according to Bauer.
He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.