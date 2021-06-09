A Norfolk man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver Tuesday afternoon after police allegedly found illegal drugs in his car.
At about 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, a Norfolk police officer saw a male, whom he recognized as 21-year-old Martrail Edwards of Norfolk, driving a vehicle near First Street and Park Avenue, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release. The officer knew that Edwards’ driver’s license had been revoked, Bauer said.
The officer caught up to the car and suspected the vehicle of having expired licenses plates. The officer then initiated a traffic stop and had contact with Edwards, Bauer said, who was in the driver’s seat.
During this contact, the officer detected the strong odor of marijuana from inside of the vehicle. Edwards was placed under arrest on suspicion of driving during revocation, Bauer said.
In a subsequent search of the vehicle, officers located numerous items of drug paraphernalia, including a digital scale, Bauer said, and officers also located a bag containing suspected psilocybin mushrooms inside the center console of the vehicle. Edwards also was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.