Officers arrested a man Friday afternoon in connection with heroin and carrying a concealed weapon.
Norfolk police officers were called to a business in the 2600 block of West Norfolk Avenue shortly after 1 p.m. on Friday after a report of a man acting erratically near the dumpster. Officers saw the man enter the business and head toward the restrooms.
Officers spoke with the man, 43-year-old Jose Rivera, briefly before he entered the restroom, said Capt. Mike Bauer in a press release. In the restroom, Rivera allegedly threw away two syringes in a trash can, which officers found. One of them tested positive for heroin, Bauer said.
Rivera was arrested in connection with possession of heroin. During a search, officers found a pair of brass knuckles, and he also was arrested in connection with carrying a concealed weapon, Bauer said.
Rivera was taken to Norfolk City Jail before being transferred to Madison County Jail, Bauer said.