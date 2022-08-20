Austen Hagood was reelected president of the Great American Comedy Festival Board of Directors at the group’s corporate annual meeting recently.
Pat Janssen was elected vice president of the board, and Lisa Wattier will serve as secretary for the coming year. Anne Pruss will continue as treasurer.
Others elected to serve a three-year term on the board of directors were Mason Zimmerer and Timothy Miller.
Chase Pflueger, Pruss, Lonn Atwood, Jim McKenzie, Eric McKay, Rachel Reiser and Vickie Hrabanek will continue on the board.
Chuck Frohberg, Judy Kollmar, Ruthie Kollmar and Samantha Wolfe will again serve on the planning committee for the festival. Additional planning committee members will be named at the next Great American Comedy Festival meeting.
After a two-year COVID-19 hiatus, each of the three 2022 comedy festival performances ended with a standing ovation from the audience in June.
“That said it all,” Hagood said.“That told us that our audiences were happy, extremely happy. We were back. We continue to feel the Great American Comedy Festival is one of the premier events in the community every year.”
Fundraising will begin in the fall for the 2023 festival.
“Without the generosity of our sponsors, we could not do this,” Hagood said.
Anyone interested in serving on the Great American Comedy Festival planning committee should call Wattier at 402-992-1538.