PIERCE — Officers were attacked and assaulted while trying to arrest a man they’d seen trying to break into homes early Tuesday morning.
Pierce Police Department officers made contact with 30-year-old Brandon Weihs and his two dogs near Sunset and Holmes streets in Pierce. Officers had received reports of a man breaking into houses and pounding on doors in that area, said Pierce County Attorney Ted Lohrberg in a press release.
Officers saw Weihs pounding on vehicles and trying to get into a home. He would not cooperate with the officers’ commands and became combative, Lohrberg said.
While the officers were trying to detain Weihs, one officer was attacked by one of Weih’s dogs. Another officer was assaulted by Weihs, Lohrberg said. The dog that attacked the officer was shot and later euthanized.
The investigation is ongoing and law enforcement is attempting to confirm how many homes were entered, Lohrberg said. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the incident.