Don’t be like the fainting goat. That was the main point of the lesson delivered by Capt. Chad Reiman and Sgt. Richard Frank, both with the Norfolk Police Division, as they conducted a workshop on how to react in an active shooter situation.
The pair spoke to a packed community room at the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce late Thursday afternoon.
“When stuff is hitting the fan, there’s not time to think,” Reiman said as he advised attendees to have a plan.
Proper active-shooter preparedness training, planning and preparation may help reduce the probability of an active-shooter event in a workplace or school and may minimize the negative impact of such an incident if one occurs, Frank said.
The two-hour workshop covered a variety of topics regarding situations that involve an active shooter, which is defined as an individual who is actively engaged in killing or attempting to kill people in a confined and populated area and does not necessarily involve a firearm.
Reiman said what is classified as an active shooter situation could just as easily involve other weapons or makeshift weapons — such as explosives and automobiles — that are being used to kill multiple people.
The topics covered included a brief history and statistics on active-shooter events and the evolution of law enforcement response to the situations.
They said the Columbine High School massacre in Colorado in the late 1990s was a catalyst for change in how law enforcement responded. That’s when it became apparent that waiting for a SWAT team to respond to active-shooter incidents meant more lives would be lost. Now, the first officer on scene is cleared to go in as quickly as possible to try to eliminate the threat, Reiman said.
The workshop also covered pre-violence warning indicators, evolution in how civilians are advised to respond and what to expect when police arrive.
The key topic of the event was instructing attendees on how to prepare and react for active-shooter situations.
To gain the frame of mind of what it is like to find oneself in such a situation, Reiman told the attendees to think of the scariest situation they’ve endured and multiply that by 10.
Law enforcement officers go through regular training to prepare themselves mentally, Reiman said, but those who have not retrained their brains to prepare for an active-shooter situation were compared to fainting goats, which were once used as easy prey to keep more larger, more valuable livestock safe from predators.
“Without preparation and training your brain, you will be easy prey (in active-shooter situations),” he said.
Reiman said several years ago people were instructed to lock the doors and hide in hopes that a shooter would not notice them and move on.
“It was obviously not a good idea. You think about a classroom full of kids or an office building full of people, and everybody’s trying to hide in these places,” he said. “You have a situation where — fish in a barrel, so to speak. They want simple. When things get difficult, they flee or they shoot themselves. That’s generally what happens.”
Reiman and Frank said there are multiple variations of the “run, hide, fight” concept that are recommended now to deal with active-shooter situations, but each individual is his or her own first responder and has to determine the best way to leave the situation, take cover when necessary and fight when willing to commit fully to confrontation.
“If someone is trying to hurt you, it is OK to hurt them back, but you have to be 100% committed,” Reiman said.
The workshop wrapped up with the crowd viewing two videos of actual active-shooter situations and identifying what went right and what went wrong in each scenario. The pair also offered to stay after the workshop to talk with whomever was interested about weapons.
The training course was intended to help managers and employees anticipate and respond appropriately to an active-shooter situation and manage the consequences of such an incident, as well as recognize the potential workplace-violence indicators so these types of incidents can be prevented.